Annual Abrazo Ceremony returns to the Gateway City

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s more than just a change of flags for these two military leaders.

It’s sign of mutual respect and a shared union.

The Abrazo ceremony is part of Laredo’s tradition.

“But it’s beautiful testament of the love our two countries have for each other and that our two sister cities Laredo and Nuevo Laredo have for each other” Mercurio Martinez III said.

For over 30 years, City of Laredo District 3 council member Merucrio Martinez III has been part of the organization.

The event has been celebrated since the 1960′s but took a pause last year due to the pandemic.

“We’re all so happy to be back after the social distancing. We’re so glad to be out, we’ve haven’t seen each other for some time. It’s nice to reconnect. That’s what it’s all about, reconnection. We reconnected after the pandemic and now we’re reconnected here at the bridge and what a wonderful event.”

A small sense of normalcy between two countries in the midst of the pandemic.

