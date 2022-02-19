Boil Water Notice issued to parts of Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo issues a Boil Water Notice to portions of central and east Laredo, Friday evening.

The City of Laredo says due to low distribution pressure resulting from a line break and subsequent loss of water tank levels in certain affected areas, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Laredo public water system to notify all customers to boil their water before consumption as a precautionary measure (e.g. washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.).

The city says their crews will work to repair the line break and restore pressures. Laredoans are encouraged to conserve water at this time. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers when it is safe for drinking or human consumption.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.