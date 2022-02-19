Bridge two closed for Abrazo Ceremony

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A tradition that brings together the two sister cities could cause some traffic delays for some.

The ceremony will take place on Saturday at international bridge number two.

As a result, the Juarez Lincoln Bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic for four hours from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is advising motorists to wait until after the ceremony is over to cross the border.

Meanwhile the pedestrian bridge will not be affected.

People who plan to cross the border by vehicle who are not in the SENTRI program are asked to make arrangements to do so before 5 a.m. or after 9 a.m.

