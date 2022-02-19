Councilmember addresses traffic issues in Mines Road

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Traffic around the Mines Road area is a common thing for residents.

The representative for that district says she is working to make sure there are more roads to help alleviate traffic in the area.

Councilmember Vanessa Perez says District Seven needs roads to connect from Mines Road to I-35.

Perez says this would not only help the community but also EMS or law enforcement in the event of an emergency.

Some road projects are in the works; however, it could take months for the public to see a change.

Perez says a lot of those roads are either unfunded or they are not set to start construction until 2023 which is the soonest that the Hachar Reuthinger will start to come online.

She says this will allow Green Ranch residents some relief on I-35.

Perez says, “There was a road called Vallecio Road, which was going to be closer to the La Bota Ranch area which would help that community. We have another area, Wolf Creek which has a lot of problems with traffic blocking their entrances and their exits. So alleviating traffic on the world trade without backing up has really helped that neighborhood and we’ve increased police presence there.”

Perez says despite many private entities wanting to build more homes north of Mines Road, there needs to be more road before developments are taken into consideration.

