Keep yourself safe during the WBCA festivities!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Anheuser-Busch Grand Parade is finally here, but before you take part in all the festivities, it’s important to keep safety in mind.

Officials with the Laredo Police Department say that you need to plan ahead and leave your house early.

Investigator Joe Baeza with the police department recommends leaving your house early so that you are not rushing.

Baeza says those who attend the parade must be mindful of where to park.

If police officers spot any type of cars parked illegally especially on emergency spots, they will be towed away.

Laredo Police say there are plenty of designated areas to park, so just make sure to look out for those lots.

Baeza says it is best to not leave any valuables items visible inside your car. And not tempt any thief looking for a victim.

Officer Jose Espinoza says Laredo P.D. will be on the lookout during the day at the parade but also at night, where hundreds are expected to attend the Jalapeno Festival

Authorities would like to remind parents to keep an eye on their children at all times and if they get lost to reach out to an official for help.

After the shooting incident that happened at TKO last week, Baeza reminds the public that they be searching and scanning people as they enter the Jalapeno Festival.

Baeza says he understands that the state is a gun friendly state, but the event is not going to allow any weapons inside the event.

The officers add if you plan to drink alcohol, people should drink responsibly and find a sober ride home and if someone is looking for trouble you should avoid any fights at all costs.

Baeza and Espinoza says if you see any suspicious activity while the event takes place report it immediately by calling 911 or submit a report through the Laredo Police Department app.

