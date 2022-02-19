Advertisement

Laredo Float maker sees less demand this year

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Anheuser-Busch Washington’s Birthday Parade comes but once a year and many have been working hard to make this year a special one, especially after the one-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Robbie Lopez says his company only had on week to complete six floats this year.

He says they were able to make it work by focusing on one float a day.

Because of the pandemic, Lopez says many companies are downsizing their efforts for this year’s festivities; his orders went from 15 floats to six.

Despite the many challenges and hiccups the pandemic has created; he hopes that people still come out and enjoy the festivities.

Lopez says, “So come out and join us, cheer on you know, yell as much as you can, enjoy it with the people on top. And like I said it’s a lot of hard work that we put sometimes we get here, like at about seven o’clock in the morning, and we don’t leave here until 8-9′o’clock at night daily. We only have one week like I said so come out and join us you know””

If you are unable to make it to the parade, the Anheuser-Busch Grand Parade will be airing live on our station on Saturday morning on KGNS.

Coverage will start at 9 a.m. and continue until 11:30.

Then our broadcast will continue on CW and our website until the last float makes its way down the line.

