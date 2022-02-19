Advertisement

Married couple arrested for planning to rob Goodwill store in West Virginia, police say

The man was allegedly overheard inside talking about robbing the store.
By Andrew Colegrove and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – A married couple was arrested after police say the husband was overheard talking about plans to rob a Goodwill store in West Virginia.

Andy “AJ” Maynard and Samantha Maynard were arrested at the Lavalette, West Virginia, store around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to WSAZ.

Minutes after an employee reported overhearing the potential threat, members of the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit arrived.

Thompson said Andy Maynard was a fugitive from Kentucky and his wife was wanted on drug charges in Wayne County, West Virginia. Both are convicted felons, according to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson.

Deputies said they saw a handgun in the driver seat of the couple’s vehicle, a sawed-off shotgun in the back seat and a revolver on the console by the passenger seat.

The sheriff says a third person fled from the suspects’ vehicle while deputies were inside the Goodwill store.

Thompson said West Virginia State Police troopers assisted deputies and will execute a search warrant on the vehicle. More charges are pending.

Mike Bayless works across the street.

“When it’s this close to you, a stone’s throw away across the street, it’s unnerving,” Bayless said. “I definitely don’t want anybody at Goodwill to be getting harmed.”

