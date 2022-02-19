Officials discuss binational park project for Los Dos Laredos

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Leaders from both sides of the border came together to discuss the future of a project that’s one step closer to becoming a reality.

That project is the bi-national park “Los dos Laredos” that was first announced back in December of last year.

On Friday morning, the City of Laredo and Nuevo Laredo Mayor both presented the binational park’s design to the U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Kenneth Lee Salazar and the governor of Tamaulipas.

The park will represent the important relationship between Mexico and the United States.

It’s not clear exactly where the park will be located but it’s expected to be near an international bridge.

While it’s still in the early stages of development, Friday was the first sign of progress with U.S. Ambassador Salazar saying he was impressed with what he saw.

Salazar says, “There’s a lot of work ahead but we’ve seen it done. Lots of states in the United States of America and the place where it can happen like it did on the Mississippi or New York or LA on the Los Angeles River, it can happen here.”

He goes on to say that he is very optimistic and happy about the project.

Salazar plans to present the idea to several federal agencies for potential funding.

