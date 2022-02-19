Watch the Anheuser-Busch Grand Parade online

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you are unable to make it to the parade, the Anheuser-Busch Grand Parade will be airing live on our station on Saturday morning on KGNS.

Coverage will start at 9 a.m. and continue until 11:30 a.m.

Then our broadcast will continue on CW and our website until the last float makes its way down the line.

