Watch the Anheuser-Busch Grand Parade online

2022 WBCA Parade
2022 WBCA Parade(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you are unable to make it to the parade, the Anheuser-Busch Grand Parade will be airing live on our station on Saturday morning on KGNS.

Coverage will start at 9 a.m. and continue until 11:30 a.m.

Then our broadcast will continue on CW and our website until the last float makes its way down the line.

If you would like to watch the parade on the KGNS website click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

