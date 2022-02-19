Water line break prompts City of Laredo to issue water boil advisory

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A water line break prompts the city to issue a water boil advisory to residents of east and central Laredo.

According to a statement from the City of Laredo’s Facebook page, a line break happened on Friday evening and restoration of service will take longer than expected.

Due to the low distribution pressure from the break, the TCEQ has required the city to issue a water boil alert to notify customers to boil their water prior to consumption as a precautionary measure, this includes washing hands, brushing teeth and drinking.

The affected areas are located on the map.

Some residents have also stated that they have low water pressure or no water all, which is something that could be connected to the main break; however, the city did not issue a comment on the matter.

The city is currently working on fixing the water issue and they ask that residents conserve waste during this time.

