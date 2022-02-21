Advertisement

Agents arrest Zetas Gang member

By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents arrest a man with gang ties during a human smuggling attempt.

Agents arrested Manuel Antonio Arellano in the case.

The arrest happened on Feb. 13 when agents at the Freer checkpoint inspected a four-door sedan.

The passengers were determined to be in the U.S. illegally and turned over for processing.

During processing, the driver, identified as Arellano, a U.S. Citizen admitted to being a Zetas Gang member.

Arellano will be prosecuted for human smuggling.

