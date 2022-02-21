Agents seize four bundles of marijuana near the river

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Agents seize nearly 300 pounds of marijuana during a drug smuggling attempt.

The incident happened on Feb. 16 when agents at the north station spotted several people crossing the Rio Grande with several large bundles wrapped in cellophane.

Agents arrived and the individuals fled back to the river and swam to Mexico.

After a brief search, agents found four bundles of marijuana which had an estimated street value of $277.

Agents seized the drugs, and no arrests were made in the case.

