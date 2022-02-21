Advertisement

Agents seize four bundles of marijuana near the river

By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Agents seize nearly 300 pounds of marijuana during a drug smuggling attempt.

The incident happened on Feb. 16 when agents at the north station spotted several people crossing the Rio Grande with several large bundles wrapped in cellophane.

Agents arrived and the individuals fled back to the river and swam to Mexico.

After a brief search, agents found four bundles of marijuana which had an estimated street value of $277.

Agents seized the drugs, and no arrests were made in the case.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Water line break prompts water boil advisory
Water line break prompts City of Laredo to issue water boil advisory
City of Laredo issues a Boil Water Notice to portions of east Laredo.
Boil Water Notice issued to parts of Laredo
The City of Laredo is the process of restoring water to residents.
City of Laredo in the Process of Restoring Water
City of Laredo distributing water to residents impacted the water issues
City of Laredo Water Distribution Drive
Spring Fling Carnival opens Thursday
WBCA Carnival returns to Sames Auto Arena

Latest News

File photo: Voting
Early voting sites for Webb County
File photo: Shooting at TKO
Laredo City Council to address security at bars
Bowling for Veterans
Bowling for vets
Bowling for vets
Bowling for vets