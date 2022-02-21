Advertisement

Back to the 90s

Nothing but 90s
Nothing but 90s(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:53 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After a rollercoaster ride of conditions, we are going to be reaching a high of 90s!

On Monday we’ll start out pretty warm in the upper 60s, which is still cool but it’s the warmest we have been in a while.

We’ll hit a high on Monday of 90.

Now things will continue to warm up, with a high of 96 on Tuesday, which is probably the hottest we have been in a while.

Luckily, these 90 degrees won’t last long, we’ll drop to the mid-80s on Wednesday and then by Thursday we could see another cold front hit our area.

We’re looking at a high of 83 and lows in the 40s.

Throughout the day we could see a 40 percent chance of rain that will continue into Friday and bring us down into the 50s and 40s.

As we get ready for the last weekend of the month, expect a nice and breezy last weekend of February.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Water line break prompts water boil advisory
Water line break prompts City of Laredo to issue water boil advisory
City of Laredo issues a Boil Water Notice to portions of east Laredo.
Boil Water Notice issued to parts of Laredo
The City of Laredo is the process of restoring water to residents.
City of Laredo in the Process of Restoring Water
Spring Fling Carnival opens Thursday
WBCA Carnival returns to Sames Auto Arena
2022 WBCA Parade
Watch the Anheuser-Busch Grand Parade online

Latest News

Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Hot Weather is Moving in, Winter Late Week
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Freezing cold Friday
Freezing cold Friday
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Windy, Much Colder Tonight, Hot by Monday