Back to the 90s

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After a rollercoaster ride of conditions, we are going to be reaching a high of 90s!

On Monday we’ll start out pretty warm in the upper 60s, which is still cool but it’s the warmest we have been in a while.

We’ll hit a high on Monday of 90.

Now things will continue to warm up, with a high of 96 on Tuesday, which is probably the hottest we have been in a while.

Luckily, these 90 degrees won’t last long, we’ll drop to the mid-80s on Wednesday and then by Thursday we could see another cold front hit our area.

We’re looking at a high of 83 and lows in the 40s.

Throughout the day we could see a 40 percent chance of rain that will continue into Friday and bring us down into the 50s and 40s.

As we get ready for the last weekend of the month, expect a nice and breezy last weekend of February.

