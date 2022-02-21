Bowling for vets

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The efforts to thank our local heroes continues going strong in Laredo as many community members came together to have some fun for a good cause.

The American Valor Foundation and Jett Bowl held its first ever bowling tournament for veterans.

Many pin-pals took part in the event not only for the organization but to also help veterans who live in Laredo.

During the event Chris Kyle’s father, Wayne Kyle thanked everyone for their participation and support.

Founded by the family of Chris Kyle, the organization gives back to veterans and their spouses across the country.

The organization was at Jett Bowl to raise money for veterans by holding a bowling tournament.

Chris Kyle is the Navy Seal who is considered the most lethal sniper in U.S. Military History.

In 2013, Chris was killed but his mission to help those who give the ultimate sacrifice lives on.

From medical to funeral expenses the foundation has helped countless veterans and members of law enforcement, especially those who need someone to talk to.

The proceeds from the event went to local heroes in Laredo.

Over 100 people attended the tournament.

People from all ages and from different organizations took part in the event.

Veterans from foreign wars were present from Vietnam to Iraq and Korean War veterans joined forces to help their own.

If you missed the tournament and would like to participate, plans are already underway for the next event.

The foundation raised more than four million dollars last year to help veterans, not only in Texas but across the country.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.