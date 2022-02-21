Car chase near Cotulla results in rollover

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A car chase involving Border Patrol ends in a rollover near Cotulla.

The incident happened on Feb. 13 when agents were contacted by DPS regarding a vehicle pursuit on Farm to market Road 133.

While agents were in pursuit, DPS informed them that the car had crashed and rolled over.

The driver and two people got out and fled into the brush, leaving behind two undocumented immigrants.

Agents rendered aid to the victims who sustained minor injuries in the accident.

Both of the individuals were taken to Border Patrol for processing.

