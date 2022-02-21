Advertisement

City of Laredo in the Process of Restoring Water

The City of Laredo is in the process of restoring water to customers
By Brenda Camacho
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It will likely take all of Sunday to restore water back to Laredoans currently without services.

As of Sunday afternoon, the City of Laredo says the water tanks that were left with low levels over the weekend are in the process of being filled.

Sunday morning, city crews were able to fix the water line break that caused the low water pressure that triggering a boil water notice in the central, east and south part of Laredo.

According to the city, the process of restoring water to the tanks takes roughly six hours, so the expect water to be restored to customers by tonight or early Monday morning.

In the meantime, customers who have water are asked to conserve that way the City Utilities Department can catch up with the demand.

The restoration of water does not mean the boil water notice will be lifted.

The city says crews still need to test the water to check if it’s safe for consumption.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

City of Laredo issues a Boil Water Notice to portions of east Laredo.
Boil Water Notice issued to parts of Laredo
Water line break prompts water boil advisory
Water line break prompts City of Laredo to issue water boil advisory
2022 WBCA Parade
Watch the Anheuser-Busch Grand Parade online
Spring Fling Carnival opens Thursday
WBCA Carnival returns to Sames Auto Arena
Float maker sees less demand
Laredo Float maker sees less demand this year

Latest News

City of Laredo distributing water to residents impacted the water issues
City of Laredo Water Distribution Drive
City of Laredo distributing water to residents impacted the water issues
City of Laredo Water Distribution Drive
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Hot Weather is Moving in, Winter Late Week
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Sunday 7 Day Forecast