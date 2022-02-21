City of Laredo in the Process of Restoring Water

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It will likely take all of Sunday to restore water back to Laredoans currently without services.

As of Sunday afternoon, the City of Laredo says the water tanks that were left with low levels over the weekend are in the process of being filled.

Sunday morning, city crews were able to fix the water line break that caused the low water pressure that triggering a boil water notice in the central, east and south part of Laredo.

According to the city, the process of restoring water to the tanks takes roughly six hours, so the expect water to be restored to customers by tonight or early Monday morning.

In the meantime, customers who have water are asked to conserve that way the City Utilities Department can catch up with the demand.

The restoration of water does not mean the boil water notice will be lifted.

The city says crews still need to test the water to check if it’s safe for consumption.

