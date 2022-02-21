Advertisement

City of Laredo Water Distribution Drive

The City of Laredo will distribute bottled waters to residents impacted by the weekend water issues
By Brenda Camacho
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is hosting a water distribution drive on Monday to residents affected by the water pressure and Boil Water Notice.

Starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, February 21st, residents in the affected areas can go to the follow sites to pick up water: Independence Hills Park, Concord Hills Park, Inner City Park, Slaughter Park, Freddy Benavides Sports Complex, and the Sames Auto Arena.

The city is limiting distribution to two cases per vehicle.

They encourage residents with questions to contact 311.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

City of Laredo issues a Boil Water Notice to portions of east Laredo.
Boil Water Notice issued to parts of Laredo
Water line break prompts water boil advisory
Water line break prompts City of Laredo to issue water boil advisory
2022 WBCA Parade
Watch the Anheuser-Busch Grand Parade online
Spring Fling Carnival opens Thursday
WBCA Carnival returns to Sames Auto Arena
Float maker sees less demand
Laredo Float maker sees less demand this year

Latest News

City of Laredo distributing water to residents impacted the water issues
City of Laredo Water Distribution Drive
The City of Laredo is the process of restoring water to residents.
City of Laredo in the Process of Restoring Water
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Hot Weather is Moving in, Winter Late Week
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Sunday 7 Day Forecast