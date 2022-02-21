City of Laredo Water Distribution Drive

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is hosting a water distribution drive on Monday to residents affected by the water pressure and Boil Water Notice.

Starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, February 21st, residents in the affected areas can go to the follow sites to pick up water: Independence Hills Park, Concord Hills Park, Inner City Park, Slaughter Park, Freddy Benavides Sports Complex, and the Sames Auto Arena.

The city is limiting distribution to two cases per vehicle.

They encourage residents with questions to contact 311.

