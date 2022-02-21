City of Laredo and Webb County offices closed for President’s Day

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Monday is known as President’s Day, and as a result several city and county offices will be closed.

In addition to their administrative offices, the city’s solid waste offices will be closed but regular garbage pick-up will take place.

As for the county, the holiday closure includes the Tax Assessor Collector’s Office, sheriff’s office and elections office so there will be no early voting sites open.

Offices for both the city and the county will both open back up on Tuesday at their regular times.

