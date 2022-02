Early voting sites for Webb County

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Early voting is officially underway in south Texas; however, since Monday is President’s Day, the polling sites will be closed for the holiday.

All polling sites will reopen on Tuesday during their designated times.

Below is a list of all the early voting sites:

(Casillas Electorales de la Votación Adelantada)

Billy Hall, Jr. Administrative Building, 1110 Washington St.

Monday, February 14 thru Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Saturday, February 19, 2022 8:00 am to 8:00 pm

Sunday, February 20, 2022 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Monday, February 21 thru Friday, February 25, 2022 8:00 am to 8:00 pm

Finley Elementary School, 2001 Lowry Rd.

Monday, February 14 thru Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Saturday, February 19, 2022 8:00 am to 8:00 pm

Sunday, February 20, 2022 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Monday, February 21 thru Friday, February 25, 2022 8:00 am to 8:00 pm

Laredo Fire Dept. Administrative Ctr, 616 E. Del Mar Blvd.

Monday, February 14 thru Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Saturday, February 19, 2022 8:00 am to 8:00 pm

Sunday, February 20, 2022 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Monday, February 21 thru Friday, February 25, 2022 8:00 am to 8:00 pm

City Hall Annex Building, 1102 Bob Bullock Loop

Monday, February 14 thru Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Saturday, February 19, 2022 8:00 am to 8:00 pm

Sunday, February 20, 2022 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Monday, February 21 thru Friday, February 25, 2022 8:00 am to 8:00 pm

McKendrick, Ochoa, Salinas Library, 1920 Palo Blanco St.

Monday, February 14 thru Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Saturday, February 19, 2022 8:00 am to 8:00 pm

Sunday, February 20, 2022 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Monday, February 21 thru Friday, February 25, 2022 8:00 am to 8:00 pm

Mobile Branch # 1

L.C. - Main Campus, W End Washington St. Feb. 14 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

L.C. - Main Campus, W End Washington St. Feb. 15 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

L.C. - South Campus, 5500 S. Zapata Hwy. Feb. 16 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

L.C. -South Campus, 5500 S. Zapata Hwy. Feb. 17 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

City Hall of Laredo, 1110 Houston St. Feb. 18 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.