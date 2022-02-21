Hot Weather is Moving in, Winter Late Week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Much warmer weather will expand northeastward from Mexico during Monday and Tuesday. A shallow layer of gulf moisture will bring clouds Monday morning. Dry warm air just above will still in, mixing away the low cloud late in the morning, and temperatures will be April-like, reaching the high 80′s to low 90′s Monday and Tuesday. A much colder airmass is moving south from the northern Great Plains, and will bring a big change in our weather perhaps Wednesday night with winter-like temperatures Thursday and Friday. It is difficult to have a great deal of confidence in when the cold air will arrive as it’s southward advance will slow down as it approaches south Texas Wednesday night. The timing of the arrival of the colder temperatures in my forecast may change to a later time in later forecast updates.

