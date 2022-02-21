Advertisement

Laredo City Council to address security at bars

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The recent shooting at a local sports pub has prompted the city to address security at similar establishments.

During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, District Six Councilmember Dr Marte Martinez is asking the city to consider an ordinance that will regulate safety and security as well as hours of operations of restaurant bars.

This comes just after a shooting was reported outside TKO Sports Café last Sunday that claimed the lives of three men in their 20s.

Joe Manuel Martinez, 22 was arrested in connection to the shooting.

