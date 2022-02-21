Laredo College to discuss future of Athletics Program

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The suspended Laredo College Athletics Program is on the table for discussion by the LC Board of Trustees.

The board will revisit the topic during their meeting on Thursday, February 24.

According to the meeting’s agenda, they will discuss a proposal for the implementation of an LC Athletic Program including a possible reorganization.

The athletic program was suspended at the start of the pandemic and remains that way.

The board will be meeting Thursday at 6 p.m. at the college’s board room.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.