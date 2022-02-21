Advertisement

Laredo Councilmember invites community to voice concerns about water

By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Many residents in Laredo are still without water after a water line break happened on Friday evening.

A City of Laredo Council member has taken notice of the issues and took to social media to voice her concerns.

District Eight Councilwoman Alyssa Cigarroa says, the east side of the district continues to be affected by the water main break.

She is asking for locals to check in on their family and friends, especially the elderly community who cannot leave their homes.

If you or someone you know needs water delivered you can contact the city via Facebook or text 956-308-1364 with their name and address.

Cigarroa says, “These are difficult and frustrating times for our entire community. I, like you, am waiting for answers as why these issues happen and how we can prevent them in the future. Water is a basic right that cannot be compromised.”

Cigarroa asks that you join her as she aims to keep city leaders, administration and the utilities department accountable.

You can submit a public comment for Tuesday’s Council meeting by clicking here.

