Laredo residents voice frustrations over water woes

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was a weekend of ups and downs as the city celebrated the WBCA parade but also experienced plumbing issues that led to a water boil alert.

Many frustrated residents are voicing their concerns after waking up and seeing any running water.

For some Laredoans living in the central, east, and south part of town, it was just a water boil notice but for others like Lorena Gonzalez it was a complete shut-off.

Gonzalez says it was not mentioned by the city at all and believes officials should have done more to keep the community informed.

On Friday right before midnight, the City of Laredo alerted residents living in central and east Laredo that they needed to boil their water.

By Saturday morning, the impacted areas were expanded to all of south Laredo.

According to the city, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality or TCEQ required them to notify customers to boil their water after noticing low water pressure.

The low pressure was a result of a water line break that led to a loss of water tank levels in the affected areas.

Gonzalez say this is not the first time that she had water pressure issues.

She says that every other month, the water pressure at her house goes on and off.

Gonzalez says, “I’m a cancer patient and it’s just really important and hopefully it doesn’t happen next time or occur again. It would’ve helped the City of Laredo to put more out there put more detail on what’s really going on, not just a simple water boil notice.”

Star Santamaria is another resident who is without water.

She and her family are from Chicago and decided to spend some time in the city.

Santamaria and many of her neighbors did not find out about the water situation until early Saturday morning.

She says that she’s using bottles of water to wash her hands, go to the restroom and to wash her dishes.

Star says that her husband had to buy more water bottles to provide water to all her fostered puppies as they were drinking ground water.

When Star attempted to call the city for assistance there was no answer.

She fears that due to the upcoming President’s Day holiday, the water situation will not be fixed until early Tuesday or even later.

Santamaria says if the situation is not fixed by Monday, she will go to the county to seek immediate aid because it’s not fair for the city to charge her and others ahead of time while having water issues.

Gonzalez and Santamaria are both asking the city to prevent this from happening again.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.