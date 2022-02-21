Advertisement

Last chance to purchase your Girl Scout Cookies

By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you are looking for some more samoas, smores or lemon cookies, the Gril Scouts of Greater South Texas are making their final rounds across Laredo to sell cookies to fellow cookie monsters.

Since the pandemic, the Girl Scouts have had to overcome several obstacles from online sales, making contactless transactions and also cookie shortages in some parts of the U.S.

Fortunately, in south Texas, they have a good supply of cookies, but this is the last week to buy a box of your favorite treats.

You can find the Girl Scouts at Texas Roadhouse this weekend for their last attempt to sell cookies.

