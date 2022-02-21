Advertisement

LISD releases five schools due to water issues

By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Independent School District has decided to dismiss four schools after experiencing extremely low water pressure.

The school district says it will dismiss students at Milton, Ryan, Lara, Nixon and Trevino early.

Milton, and Ryan Elementary will release its students at 10 a.m. meanwhile, Nixon, and Trevino Magnet school will dismiss at 10:30 a.m.

The City of Laredo expects the water pressure to be restored within several hours; however, the district says the water is too low to be able to continue classes.

Parents are being asked to pick up their children as soon as possible; the transportation department has already sent buses for those students who rely on bus transportation.

All classes will resume on Tuesday at their regularly scheduled time.

