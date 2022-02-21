Advertisement

LPD hiring for 911 dispatcher

Policía de Laredo
(TELEMUNDO)
By Justin Reyes
Feb. 21, 2022
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is searching for others to be a part of its team.

The police department is encouraging jobseekers looking to make a difference to apply as a communication tech.

The City of Laredo 911 is looking for people to be the call to action in connecting those in need of first responders.

Responsibilities include operating and monitoring radio dispatch and telephone systems using multi-channels and frequencies in a public safety communication center.

