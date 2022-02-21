Advertisement

No classes for UISD; LISD will proceed despite water issues

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - UISD students will be able to sleep in on Monday morning due to the President’s Day holiday.

There will be a staff development day for all district teachers, so teachers you need to go to campus.

In light of the city water issues, the district says they will supply bottled waters, hand soap, and hand sanitizer to the schools and facilities impacted.

Classes for LISD students will resume since the district gave them the day off on Friday.

We reached out to the district about the school in the areas impacted by the water situation.

A representative says there will be classes for those 18 to 20 campuses impacted.

The district has plenty of bottled water to supply the schools.

