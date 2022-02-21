Save for a rainy day on America Saves Week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - According to a survey roughly 56 percent of Americans are unable to cover an unexpected $1,000 bill with savings.

In observance of America Saves Week which starts on Monday, IBC Bank is offering four financial tips to prepare for the unexpected.

The first one is direct deposit this year’s federal income taxes to your savings account instead of your checking.

You can also make it easier to save by setting up automatic savings.

And financial experts also say you shouldn’t feel guilty about spending money that’s in your savings, but they say don’t make it a habit.

