Advertisement

Save for a rainy day on America Saves Week

(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:31 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - According to a survey roughly 56 percent of Americans are unable to cover an unexpected $1,000 bill with savings.

In observance of America Saves Week which starts on Monday, IBC Bank is offering four financial tips to prepare for the unexpected.

The first one is direct deposit this year’s federal income taxes to your savings account instead of your checking.

You can also make it easier to save by setting up automatic savings.

And financial experts also say you shouldn’t feel guilty about spending money that’s in your savings, but they say don’t make it a habit.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Water line break prompts water boil advisory
Water line break prompts City of Laredo to issue water boil advisory
City of Laredo issues a Boil Water Notice to portions of east Laredo.
Boil Water Notice issued to parts of Laredo
The City of Laredo is the process of restoring water to residents.
City of Laredo in the Process of Restoring Water
Spring Fling Carnival opens Thursday
WBCA Carnival returns to Sames Auto Arena
2022 WBCA Parade
Watch the Anheuser-Busch Grand Parade online

Latest News

Policía de Laredo
LPD hiring for 911 dispatcher
Nothing but 90s
Back to the 90s
City of Laredo distributing water to residents impacted the water issues
City of Laredo Water Distribution Drive
City of Laredo distributing water to residents impacted the water issues
City of Laredo Water Distribution Drive