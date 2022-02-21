Advertisement

Two people killed outside San Antonio apartment complex

By WOAI
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is arrested for allegedly killing two people outside an apartment in San Antonio Sunday afternoon.

A police officer who was across the street from the apartment complex was responding to a car accident when he heard shots ring out around noon.

When he arrived on scene, he saw two victims on the ground outside the apartment door, a man and a woman, both appearing to be in their 40s or 50s.

The officer noticed a man in his 20s holding an assault rifle and a shotgun. He fired several rounds at the suspect but did not injure him.

The suspect gave up after the shots were fired.

Police believe the two individuals killed were the parents of the suspect.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus says, “It appears that it could be a family violence incident. We have a male, female in their 40′s, 50′s, both deceased and the suspect is probably in his 20′s, male. Again, probably his parents, but we’re not sure at this time.”

The officer involved will not be placed on leave as none of his shots hit the suspect.

