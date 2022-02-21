Advertisement

Webb County Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted for burglary

18-year-old Isaac Perales Jr.
18-year-old Isaac Perales Jr.(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for burglary.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 18-year-old Isaac Perales Jr.

He is five feet, seven inches, weighs 160 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.

His last known address was the 2800 block of Guaymas Avenue in Laredo.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call the number on your screen.

You may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000.

