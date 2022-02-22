A break-down of the water line break in Central Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Crews have been hard at work since the water line broke over the weekend.

While many Laredoans have been left high and dry, workers have been down in the trenches to help get the situation resolved.

It’s become an annual and frustrating issue for several Laredoans; a boil water notice is once again in effect.

On Monday, hundreds of people are saying they either have low water pressure or no water at all.

It’s a story all too familiar for many in the Gateway City.

Rosalinda Palacios is one of many residents who has been affected by the water issues.

The issue started when the line broke on the 100 block of Frost Street.

The city says the pipes are over 50-years old and the pipe that was affected goes directly to fill the main water tank located on Lyon Street.

That water comes from the Jefferson Water Treatment Plant.

The City of Laredo Utilities Director Arturo Garcia explains what led to the line break.

Garcia says, “Our tanks were not able to keep up with the demand, we weren’t able to isolate the break, is a 36-inch line, it’s a main line that feeds the south part of Laredo, it comes directly from the plant and that caused us to have this problem and situation.”

Early Monday morning around Kearney Street and Tilden Avenue, city utility employees were spotted fixing a water valve.

Crew members were seen using a crane to lift the cover of the water valve.

After removing the valve cover, employees immediately replaced the broken water valve. This allows the water flow to run regularly and fill the water tanks that are located on Lyon Street.

For those who had their water cut off Garcia says they will not be charged in their upcoming bill.

Garcia says, “We charge for the services for whatever is used, because typically we’re measuring only the water that is being used.”

Garcia adds to those who have water available to please conserve it as much as possible.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

