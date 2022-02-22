Check where the car has been before you buy!

Advertisement

Check the VIN before you buy used car
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you are looking into buying a used car from a private seller, the authorities are advising shoppers to do their research beforehand.

The Laredo Police Department’s Auto Theft Task Force says to use online resources to check the cars history by using the VIN Number and running it through the National Insurance Crime Bureau or Texas Department of Motor Vehicles website.

Through the NCIB, you’ll be able to use a database to find out if the car was reported stolen, unrecovered, flooded, or deemed unrepairable by insurance companies.

This is something one should check when purchasing a car from a private seller or used car lot.

