Advertisement

City of Laredo working on refilling water tanks

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Thousands of Laredo residents are still experiencing water issues after a water line break was reported Friday night

The City of Laredo posted on its Facebook page that the utilities department has been working to re-establish water service to the people without water or experiencing low-water pressure.

Officials posted that crews had already installed the necessary equipment needed but the demand for water was slowing down the filling of the water tanks to the necessary levels.

They say they are hoping the tanks have been able to fill overnight.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Agents arrest Zetas Gang member
Agents arrest Zetas Gang member
UISD
Ten additional UISD schools to hold virtual class due to water issues
LISD students return to class
No classes for UISD; LISD will proceed despite water issues
Laredo residents voice concerns over water issues
Laredo residents voice frustrations over water woes
The City of Laredo is the process of restoring water to residents.
City of Laredo in the Process of Restoring Water

Latest News

Check before you buy used car
Check before you buy used car
City working on refilling water tanks
City working on refilling water tanks
Check the VIN before you buy used car
Check where the car has been before you buy!
Going up on a Tuesday
Going up on a Tuesday