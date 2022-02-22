City of Laredo working on refilling water tanks

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Thousands of Laredo residents are still experiencing water issues after a water line break was reported Friday night

The City of Laredo posted on its Facebook page that the utilities department has been working to re-establish water service to the people without water or experiencing low-water pressure.

Officials posted that crews had already installed the necessary equipment needed but the demand for water was slowing down the filling of the water tanks to the necessary levels.

They say they are hoping the tanks have been able to fill overnight.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.