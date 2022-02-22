Advertisement

City sets up showers for those affected by water line break

By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is looking to offer a nice warm place to shower for those who have been affected by the water issues.

The showers at the Holding Institute and Catholic Charities Center are both available for public use.

The showers are available to those who have low water pressure or no water at all.

They will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Officials are asking residents to bring their own supplies such as towels, soap, and shampoo.

The holding institute is located at 1102 Santa Maria Avenue and Catholic Charities is located at 1701 Main Avenue.

