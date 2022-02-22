Advertisement

DPS arrests undocumented immigrants after trespassing on ranch property

DPS Troopers foil human smuggling attempt
DPS Troopers foil human smuggling attempt(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Texas Department of Public Safety continues to foil human smuggling attempts as part of Operation Lone Star.

Recently, DPS increased its patrol presence at ranch areas near Jim Hogg County due to the increase in immigrants trespassing onto private ranch properties.

Last week, troopers were able to locate and arrest three undocumented immigrants for trespassing near Highway 16.

The drop off vehicle was also located, and the driver was arrested.

