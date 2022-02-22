Advertisement

Efforts continue to repair primary water line supplying South Laredo

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo posted on its social media page the Utilities Department had been working to re-establish water service to the people in the impacted areas. It posted that crews have installed the necessary equipment, but the demand for water has not allowed the tanks to fill to the necessary levels.

officials say the process was estimated to begin Monday evening and was planned to continue for the system to fill overnight.

Those crews have been hard at work since the boil notice first went out over the weekend. While many Laredoans have been left high and dry--workers have been down in the trenches to help get the situation resolved.

