Advertisement

Frightening and mysterious illness affects some regular marijuana users

By Haley Rush and Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A frightening and mysterious illness called cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome, or CHS, is affecting some regular, long-term marijuana users.

The syndrome only affects certain people, and doctors aren’t quite sure who is at risk of developing symptoms, which can include uncontrollable vomiting, sometimes for days, as well as extreme stomach pain.

“It’s terrible,” Dennis Morgan told KPTV.

Morgan said it first hit him 10 years ago, describing the symptoms as extreme nausea, stomach cramps and a headache.

“Bottom line, there’s no relief from it,” he said.

Morgan said doctors diagnosed him with CHS when he went to the emergency room for the second time. He said he’s been smoking pot for decades.

“There is so much about this condition that we still do not know, and I think there’s considerable scientific research left to be done,” said Dr. Matt Noble, an emergency room physician and toxicologist with the Oregon Poison Center.

He explained while the syndrome is uncommon, he does believe more cases are not being reported.

“I think it’s important to remember, historically, this has been a difficult entity to study and there’s resistance I think among cannabis users to potentially acknowledge the role that cannabis may be playing in their symptoms,” Noble explained.

Noble said the concentration of THC in marijuana has gone up in recent years and could play a role in this condition.

“It’s a horrifically debilitating clinical syndrome, and one that I wouldn’t wish on anyone,” Noble said.

“You never know when it’s going to hit you,” Morgan said, adding he has cut back on smoking marijuana. “My last episode was in July of last year.”

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agents arrest Zetas Gang member
Agents arrest Zetas Gang member
UISD
Ten additional UISD schools to hold virtual class due to water issues
LISD students return to class
No classes for UISD; LISD will proceed despite water issues
Laredo residents voice concerns over water issues
Laredo residents voice frustrations over water woes
The City of Laredo is the process of restoring water to residents.
City of Laredo in the Process of Restoring Water

Latest News

The three men convicted in Arbery's murder are accused of targeting him because he was Black...
All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Arbery killing
FILE: In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao, attorney...
Closing arguments begin for 3 officers charged in George Floyd killing
The new Russia bills came a day after President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of...
Putin asks for permission to use force outside Russia
DND schools affected by water issues