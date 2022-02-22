Hot n cold

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As the great Katy Perry says, it’s hot then it’s cold, and that’s exactly what we are going to be experiencing in the next 48 hours.

On Tuesday we’ll start out rather warm in the mid-60s and see a high of about 96 degrees, that just for digits away from 100!

Fortunately it won’t last long, we will drop back down to the 60s over night and see a high of 79 on Wednesday.

Things will get even chilly overnight, we’re expecting a drop in the 50s and see a high of 64 degrees on Thursday.

Throughout the day we’ll see a 50 percent chance of rain with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

Temperatures will get even cooler on Friday as we see a high of 53 and a 60 percent chance of cold rain throughout the day.

This weekend expect to turn on that heater because it is going to be pretty chilly especially during the evening hours.

By next week, we are hoping to end February in the upper 60s.

Although winter is still not over, we are inching closer to the spring season.

