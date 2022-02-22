Advertisement

Hot Tuesday, Chill to Follow

Monday 7 Day Forecast
By Richard Berler
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Very warm air form the Mexican Plateau will arrive aloft Tuesday. This will mix in/descend to near the surface, raising temperatures into the low to mid 90′s. A strong cold front, marking the leading edge of a polar airmass from Canada is moving south from Kansas into Oklahoma this evening. The timing of it’s arrival is difficult to figure out as the front will slow down on it’s approach to our area during Wednesday. After an upper level disturbance moves east of the Great Plains during Thursday, the front will accelerate southward, and I have high confidence in Friday being a particularly gray, chilly, perhaps occasionally wet day. My best thinking at this point is that we will still be warm on Wednesday, the winds will shift into the north by Thursday dawn with lowering temperatures thereafter. Stay tuned!

