Laredo officials to distribute clean water at the UISD SAC

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While the City of Laredo Utilities Department continues to fix the ongoing water break, officials are working to provide clean water to the residents affected.

The City of Laredo Emergency Operation Center and Webb County are distributing potable water at the UISD Student Activity Complex to residents who currently have a reduced or no water supply.

Officials are asking residents to bring clean and empty containers.

There is a limit of 100 gallons per household.

Distribution will be done on a first-come, first-served basis and until supply lasts.

The UISD SAC is located at 5208 Santa Claudia Lane, between Highway 359 and Highway 59.

