Advertisement

Laredo officials to distribute clean water at the UISD SAC

By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While the City of Laredo Utilities Department continues to fix the ongoing water break, officials are working to provide clean water to the residents affected.

The City of Laredo Emergency Operation Center and Webb County are distributing potable water at the UISD Student Activity Complex to residents who currently have a reduced or no water supply.

Officials are asking residents to bring clean and empty containers.

There is a limit of 100 gallons per household.

Distribution will be done on a first-come, first-served basis and until supply lasts.

The UISD SAC is located at 5208 Santa Claudia Lane, between Highway 359 and Highway 59.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

UISD
Ten additional UISD schools to hold virtual class due to water issues
Agents arrest Zetas Gang member
Agents arrest Zetas Gang member
Laredo residents voice concerns over water issues
Laredo residents voice frustrations over water woes
LISD students return to class
No classes for UISD; LISD will proceed despite water issues
The City of Laredo is the process of restoring water to residents.
City of Laredo in the Process of Restoring Water

Latest News

Remote learning
UISD continues virtual learning for schools affected by water outage
DPS Troopers foil human smuggling attempt
DPS arrests undocumented immigrants after trespassing on ranch property
City officials hold press conference on water boil alert
City officials hold press conference on water boil alert
City sets up showers for public use
City sets up showers for those affected by water line break
Boil Water Notice graphic
Mayor: “It is an emergency,” City of Laredo holds press conference on water situation