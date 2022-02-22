Laredo officials distributes packs of water to those affected by water issues

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo was giving out packs of water left and right at several locations on Monday.

Several people lined up at Independence Hills Park starting at 8:45 a.m. in the morning but by 11 a.m. the water ran dry with every bottle gone leaving some empty handed.

Local resident Veronica Hernandez says she is usually notified by the city when there’s an issue with the water.

Veronica Hernandez says, “I always know something’s wrong. The dogs started throwing up and they don’t usually do that and it’s when I noticed that I needed to get some water. I usually have a white glass that I carry and when I put water in it, it’s not the same color.”

The city will be distributing more packs of water at 10 a.m.

They will be at Concord Hills Park, the Inner-City Park, Slaughter Park, the Freddy Benavides Sports Complex, the Sames Auto Arena and the El Eden Recreation Center.

Each vehicle will get two cases of water while supplies last.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.