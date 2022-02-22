Laredo’s water situation: LISD switches to remote instruction at 14 campuses

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Full statement from Laredo Independent School District on changes due to city of Laredo’s water situation:

After re-assessing current water pressure conditions and participating in further discussions with city officials, Laredo Independent School District is switching to virtual remote instruction for Wednesday, February 23, for students attending the following schools: Milton, Ryan, Ligarde, Zachry, Kawas, Santo Nino, Heights, and Gallego Elementary Schools, Cigarroa Middle and Lamar Middle Schools, Nixon and Cigarroa High Schools, Lara Academy, and the Trevino Magnet School.

All students must have an electronic device in preparation for remote instruction tomorrow.

Grab and Go meals will be provided at Milton and Ryan Elementary Schools, Nixon High School, and the Trevino Magnet School from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The district will continue monitoring all schools regarding this situation and notify parents of any other changes in our schedules through SchoolMessenger, LISD’s social media, and our local media.

All remaining Laredo ISD schools will be open for in-person instruction tomorrow.

