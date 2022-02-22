LC South Campus suspends classes due to water issues

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The ongoing water crisis has prompted our local college to cancel classes.

Based on the information provided by the City of Laredo, the Laredo College South Campus has decided to close early on Tuesday as well as all day Wednesday.

The college says several of its instructional activities, offices, and services will be relocated to the Fort McIntosh Campus for the time being.

The college continues to experience water issues and they say this change is for the health and safety of its students and employees.

Employees at the South Campus should contact their immediate supervisor for relocation assignments. Students should contact their instructor for details on schedule changes.

Laredo College will continue to update its students on its social media platforms.

