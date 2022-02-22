Multiple LISD schools closed Tuesday due to water issues

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Independent School District has canceled classes at five campuses due to water pressure conditions.

In a press release, LISD said after assessing current water pressure conditions and speaking with Laredo city officials it has decided to suspend classes on Tuesday, February 22, for students attending Milton and Ryan Elementary Schools, Nixon High School, Lara Academy, and the Trevino Magnet School.

Classes at these five campuses are expected to resume on Wednesday, February 23, at their regularly scheduled time.

Full statement from LISD:

