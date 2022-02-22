Advertisement

Multiple LISD schools closed Tuesday due to water issues

laredo isd logo
laredo isd logo(LISD)
By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Independent School District has canceled classes at five campuses due to water pressure conditions.

In a press release, LISD said after assessing current water pressure conditions and speaking with Laredo city officials it has decided to suspend classes on Tuesday, February 22, for students attending Milton and Ryan Elementary Schools, Nixon High School, Lara Academy, and the Trevino Magnet School.

Classes at these five campuses are expected to resume on Wednesday, February 23, at their regularly scheduled time.

Full statement from LISD:

“After assessing current water pressure conditions and participating in discussions with city officials, Laredo Independent School District is suspending classes on Tuesday, February 22, for students attending Milton and Ryan Elementary Schools, Nixon High School, Lara Academy, and the Trevino Magnet School. Classes at Milton and Ryan Elementary Schools and Nixon High School, Lara Academy, and Trevino Magnet School are expected to resume on Wednesday, February 23, at their regularly scheduled time. Laredo ISD continues delivering bottled water to all schools affected by the City’s Boil Water Notice. The District will keep monitoring all schools in regards to this situation and notify the public of any other changes in our schedules. All remaining Laredo ISD schools will be open for instruction tomorrow. For more information, please contact the Office of Communication at 273-1730.”

