Advertisement

New FDA-approved eye drops help with age-related blurry vision

By Justina Latimer and Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE (WSMV/Gray News) – As many people get older, reading small text becomes harder and harder to read.

Instead of grabbing a pair of readers, the FDA recently approved Vuity eye drops that can treat age-related blurry vision.

This product is the first FDA-approved eye drops to treat this issue.

Rebekah Kalchuk enjoys reading, but she struggled to keep up with her readers.

“Some in my car, some in my office, some in my bedroom, some in my purse,” Kalchuk told WSMV.

During a recent checkup, Dr. Jeff Horn told Kalchuk about a different option.

“Most people in their 40s will start noticing they can’t see as well up close. I got to hold things further out. My arms aren’t long enough. We call it short arm syndrome,” Horn said.

Horn said Vuity eye drops make the pupils smaller so it increases the depth, allowing people to see things better up close.

He says it takes the eye drops about 15 minutes to work. Then, your close-up vision will improve, making things clearer for six hours.

There are, however, some side effects

“It might make things look a little dimmer,” Horn said. “The pupils are smaller, so less light is getting into it. I personally found it to be not a major issue.”

Kalchuk agrees and uses the drops as a tool anytime she needs to see up close.

“It actually feels like a time saver for me,” she said. “The time I would spend taking off and putting on my readers just during the normal day if I calculated that it would be a lot of time wasted.”

If you’re interested in Vuity, you’ll need a prescription. It’s also worth noting that right now, it’s unlikely covered by insurance.

Copyright 2022 WSMV Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UISD
Ten additional UISD schools to hold virtual class due to water issues
Agents arrest Zetas Gang member
Agents arrest Zetas Gang member
Laredo residents voice concerns over water issues
Laredo residents voice frustrations over water woes
LISD students return to class
No classes for UISD; LISD will proceed despite water issues
The City of Laredo is the process of restoring water to residents.
City of Laredo in the Process of Restoring Water

Latest News

Ciara Chacon, 34, leaves behind six children.
Mother of 6 struck, killed by train in Arizona
Food bank to distribute bottled water
The new Russia bills came a day after President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of...
Putin calls for recognition of Crimea as Russia amid Ukraine crisis
Wanda Cooper Jones, the mother of Ahmaud Arbery, expresses anger over the botched attempt to...
Ahmaud Arbery's mother expresses frustration with DOJ
File photo: Bottled water
South Texas Food Bank to distribute bottled water to county residents