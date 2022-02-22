Advertisement

Several UISD schools will hold virtual class Tuesday due to water issues

UISD
UISD(TELEMUNDO)
By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Eight United Independent School District schools will hold virtual classes on Tuesday due to water issues. According to UISD officials, the decision was based on the information provided by City of Laredo officials, such as water pressure still being very low in large areas of the City.

Freedom Elementary, Zaffirini Elementary, Cuellar Elementary, Bonnie Garcia Elementary, Killam Elementary, Gonzalez and Perales Middle Schools, and United South 9th Grade Campus will be closed Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

These campuses will implement virtual asynchronous instruction on Tuesday.

UISD said teachers will send the appropriate links to students.

