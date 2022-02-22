Advertisement

South Texas Food Bank to distribute bottled water to county residents

By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local food bank will be out delivering water to county residents who have been affected by the water issues.

The South Texas Food Bank will be distributing packs of water that were donated from H-E-B to residents in need.

Representatives with the food bank will be at the Webb County Youth Village delivery packs of water at 1:30 p.m. while supplies last.

The drive is free and open to the public.

