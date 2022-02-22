UISD continues virtual learning for schools affected by water outage

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It looks like it’s another day of remote learning for UISD schools affected by the city’s ongoing water crisis.

UISD released a statement on Tuesday afternoon saying that as the city continues to repair the water lines, UISD will be closing its campuses again on Wednesday, Feb. 23 and all classes will be held virtually for the affected schools.

The list of schools includes: Freedom Elementary, Zaffirini Elementary, Cuellar Elementary, Bonnie Garcia Elementary, Killam Elementary, Ruiz Elementary, Salinas Elementary, Perez Elementary, Roosevelt Elementary, Veterans Memorial Elementary, Prada Elementary, Arndt Elementary, Centeno Elementary, Gonzalez Middle, Perales Middle, United South Middle, Los Obispos Middle School, Lamar Bruni Vergara Middle School, United South High School, United South 9th Grade Campus Lyndon B. Johnson High School and Lyndon B. Johnson 9th Grade campus.

The teachers are expected to provide the link to access the school assignments and students are expected to log in and attend classes on their devices.

