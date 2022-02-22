UISD to discuss possible changes to employee sick leave

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The UISD Board of Trustees will meet today to discuss possible changes to the district’s sick leave policy.

Recently, a teachers union group filed a grievance against both school districts regarding its covid sick leave policies.

According to the school official, if a UISD employee is unvaccinated and he or she contracts the virus, they need to quarantine, however they need to use their own sick days of personal time.

Board members will also go over the design and construction of its new UISD Food Production Center.

The board meeting will take place today at 12 p.m. at the student activity Complex.

